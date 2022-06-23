CMH Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CMH Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $376.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $407.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $436.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.