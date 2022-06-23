CMH Wealth Management LLC Purchases 46,774 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,774 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 2.7% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $72.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.47 and a 12-month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

