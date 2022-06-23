Centre Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,128 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,604,000. Tesla makes up approximately 2.1% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,470,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 507 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,745,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Tesla by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 16,503 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $18,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $708.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.10, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $789.93 and a 200 day moving average of $902.53.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their target price on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $894.73.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at $18,998,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $369,312,309 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.