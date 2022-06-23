Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Insider Sells $40,664.72 in Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CPRX stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,285,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,078. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $687.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.18.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 34,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

