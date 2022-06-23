Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $9.58 Million

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $9.58 million and approximately $194,333.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bytecoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (CRYPTO:BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Bytecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

