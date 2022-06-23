Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $31.18

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.18 and last traded at $31.55, with a volume of 49738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BZLFY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,900 ($35.52) to GBX 3,050 ($37.36) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,800 ($34.30) to GBX 2,935 ($35.95) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,771.25.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.5104 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.

About Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.