BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Nuvalent stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Nuvalent has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $40.82.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 72.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

