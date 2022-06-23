BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Nuvalent stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 4,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,599. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.30 million and a PE ratio of -3.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.58. Nuvalent has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $40.82.
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Nuvalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.
