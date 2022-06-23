Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,250 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.20. 264,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,987,948. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

