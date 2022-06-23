Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 732 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 82,260 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Peak Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,075 shares of company stock worth $4,596,246. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $9.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $374.61. 48,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,497,868. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $403.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.67. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $177.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

