Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Purchases $4,398,000.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,323,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,070,432.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 6,636 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $324,234.96.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, with a total value of $1,910,400.00.

On Thursday, May 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 18,576 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.89 per share, with a total value of $852,452.64.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 103,390 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20.

On Thursday, May 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 39,966 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.16 per share, with a total value of $1,964,728.56.

On Tuesday, May 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.67 per share, with a total value of $2,583,500.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, with a total value of $11,565,000.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.67 per share, for a total transaction of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

Shares of APPN stock traded up $4.64 on Thursday, hitting $50.29. The stock had a trading volume of 561,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,086. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average of $55.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.77. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.19 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

APPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Appian by 1,103.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,090 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Appian by 75.6% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Appian during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

