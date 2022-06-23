Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (TSE:ASTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 24th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th.

TSE ASTL traded down C$0.13 on Thursday, reaching C$12.01. 360,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,581. Algoma Steel Group has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$12.43. The stock has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 1.78.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

