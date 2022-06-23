Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $23.53

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.53 and last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 352579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EADSY. Societe Generale upgraded Airbus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Airbus from €170.00 ($178.95) to €180.00 ($189.47) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Airbus from €140.00 ($147.37) to €150.00 ($157.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.73. The firm has a market cap of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Airbus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.04%.

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

