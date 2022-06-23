ACoconut Price Tops $0.0516 on Exchanges (AC)

ACoconut (AC) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last week, ACoconut has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar. ACoconut has a market cap of $137,380.97 and approximately $27,187.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACoconut coin can currently be bought for $0.0516 or 0.00000247 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00026253 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About ACoconut

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars.

