Zero (ZER) Trading Up 97.2% Over Last Week

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Zero has a market capitalization of $171,888.42 and $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero has traded 97.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00314665 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00081201 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004448 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,557,661 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

