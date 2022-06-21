YooShi (YOOSHI) Trading Up 6% Over Last Week

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. YooShi has a total market capitalization of $32.22 million and $617,545.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, YooShi has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $528.46 or 0.02559049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00106862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00013849 BTC.

YooShi Coin Profile

YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

YooShi Coin Trading

