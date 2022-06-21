WHALE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.86 Million (WHALE)

WHALE (WHALE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One WHALE coin can now be bought for about $1.46 or 0.00007125 BTC on exchanges. WHALE has a total market capitalization of $11.84 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of WHALE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHALE has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.01647762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

About WHALE

WHALE’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2020. WHALE’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,112,765 coins. WHALE’s official website is whale.me . WHALE’s official Twitter account is @WhaleShark_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WHALE is a social currency (cryptocurrency) that is backed by tangible and rare Non-Fungible Token (NFT) assets while embodying scarcity through definitive limited issuance. WHALE aims to be a tangible asset-backed currency, with one dimension of the token value ascribed to it's “VAULT” contents of digital art and collectibles. “

WHALE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WHALE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WHALE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WHALE using one of the exchanges listed above.

