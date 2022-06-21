Wells Fargo & Company Cuts D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $73.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHI. Barclays lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.96.

Shares of DHI opened at $60.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200-day moving average is $83.13.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,971 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

