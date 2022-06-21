Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) Shares Up 3.8%

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.63. 142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 176,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.41 million, a PE ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.24.
Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($2.46). Viomi Technology had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viomi Technology Co., Ltd will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.
Viomi Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIOT)
Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising air conditioning systems, washing machines, water heaters, smart water kettles, sweeper robots, smart locks, smart TV, and other smart devices.
