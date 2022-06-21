USDJ Market Cap Achieves $14.87 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, USDJ has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $5.82 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get USDJ alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.37 or 0.01647762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108976 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085124 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002384 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013533 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDJ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.