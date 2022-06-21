The Sandbox Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and approximately $258.88 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00004289 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,258,626,081 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

