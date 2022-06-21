Stratos Reaches One Day Volume of $705,705.00 (STOS)

Stratos (STOS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Stratos has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and approximately $705,705.00 worth of Stratos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stratos has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One Stratos coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000885 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.3% against the dollar and now trades at $227.11 or 0.01111922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004891 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00109244 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00081591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013584 BTC.

Stratos Coin Profile

Stratos’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,152,153 coins. Stratos’ official Twitter account is @Stratos_Network

Buying and Selling Stratos

