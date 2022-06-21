Spectrecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00082347 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021299 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00016793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00278513 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

