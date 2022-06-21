ShipChain (SHIP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $324,177.26

ShipChain (SHIP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One ShipChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ShipChain has a market cap of $324,177.26 and $3.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded up 26.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. ShipChain's official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io . The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

