Sentinel Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $30.42 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $30.42 million and $22.06 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000322 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

