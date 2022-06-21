SafeCapital Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,741.08 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $2,741.08 and approximately $62.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00121101 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010422 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000931 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SCAP is a coin. Its launch date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official message board is medium.com/@safecapital . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

