Rocket Vault Price Reaches $0.0651 (RVF)

Rocket Vault (RVF) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Rocket Vault has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 110% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.46 or 0.02559049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00106862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00013849 BTC.

Rocket Vault Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Rocket Vault Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Vault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

