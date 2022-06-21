Revomon Market Cap Achieves $1.78 Million (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One Revomon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000348 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Revomon has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $85,447.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Revomon has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $248.80 or 0.01207829 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00108327 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00083997 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Revomon Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

