Reliq Health Technologies (CVE:RHT) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (CVE:RHT – Get Rating) fell 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.48. 119,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 426,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$90.25 million and a P/E ratio of -9.41.

About Reliq Health Technologies

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a telemedicine company, develops virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

