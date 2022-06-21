Rate3 (RTE) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Rate3 (RTE) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Rate3 coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $46,283.55 and $135.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 651.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004850 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,655.90 or 1.00024539 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00129522 BTC.

Rate3 Coin Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.