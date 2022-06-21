QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised shares of QuidelOrtho from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $101.06 on Friday. QuidelOrtho has a 52 week low of $88.05 and a 52 week high of $180.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.61.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $2.36. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 56.46%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 167.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 25,395 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the first quarter worth $387,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.4% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 11,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 23.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuidelOrtho (Get Rating)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

