Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Hits $0.15

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $11.14 million and $18,678.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 6.2% lower against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,429.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.31 or 0.05478923 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00257581 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.72 or 0.00581134 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00078543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.24 or 0.00568965 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,343,791 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars.

