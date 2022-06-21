Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Trading Up 2.8%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 50 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 147,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.66.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pintec Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

