Nord Finance (NORD) 24-Hour Volume Hits $140,896.00

Nord Finance (NORD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Nord Finance has a total market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $140,896.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001508 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 110% against the dollar and now trades at $528.46 or 0.02559049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004837 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00106862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00089052 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00013849 BTC.

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,082 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

