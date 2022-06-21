mStable USD Trading 0% Higher This Week (MUSD)

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 20th. In the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market cap of $41.16 million and $28,091.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About mStable USD

mStable USD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

