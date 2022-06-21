Moss Coin Market Cap Hits $30.47 Million (MOC)

Moss Coin (MOC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Moss Coin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Moss Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0830 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. Moss Coin has a total market cap of $30.47 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (CRYPTO:MOC) is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official message board is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland . Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

