MonaCoin (MONA) One Day Volume Hits $171,889.00

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $33.35 million and approximately $171,889.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.51 or 0.00002454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000655 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000271 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

