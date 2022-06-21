Mdex Price Reaches $0.0803 on Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (MDX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last seven days, Mdex has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mdex coin can now be purchased for $0.0803 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a total market cap of $72.42 million and $1.66 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 118.6% against the dollar and now trades at $565.66 or 0.02759287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00107657 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00089876 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013886 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 901,411,532 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

