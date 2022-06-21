Lua Swap (LUA) Price Hits $0.0626 on Exchanges

Lua Swap (LUA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Lua Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lua Swap has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lua Swap Profile

LUA is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Lua Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lua Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

