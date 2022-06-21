Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Lennar from $154.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.62.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $64.63 on Friday. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lennar by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,033,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,448,000 after purchasing an additional 521,125 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lennar by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 57,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 3,322.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 43,122 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennar (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.