ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 41.8% Over Last Week

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ImageCoin has a total market capitalization of $12,929.24 and approximately $575.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 345.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00000094 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $245,387.92 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 12,726,877 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

