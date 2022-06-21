iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF) Shares Down 46.9%

iCo Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICOTF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 46.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
The stock has a market cap of $3.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70.
About iCo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ICOTF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iCo Therapeutics (ICOTF)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for iCo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.