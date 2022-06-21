Hive Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $172.23 million and approximately $9.24 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00001841 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000307 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000207 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 453,587,760 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

