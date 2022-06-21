Head-To-Head Review: Holley (NYSE:HLLY) & Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) and Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Holley and Superior Industries International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holley N/A 13.48% 3.25% Superior Industries International 0.05% -8.01% 0.33%

This table compares Holley and Superior Industries International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holley $692.85 million 1.74 -$27.14 million N/A N/A Superior Industries International $1.38 billion 0.08 $3.71 million ($1.31) -3.22

Superior Industries International has higher revenue and earnings than Holley.

Risk & Volatility

Holley has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Superior Industries International has a beta of 4.29, suggesting that its share price is 329% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Holley and Superior Industries International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holley 0 0 5 0 3.00 Superior Industries International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Holley presently has a consensus target price of $15.05, indicating a potential upside of 48.72%. Superior Industries International has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 196.21%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than Holley.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.4% of Holley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Superior Industries International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats Holley on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holley

Holley Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software. It also offers wheels, chassis and suspension products, helmets, head and neck restraints, seat belts, firesuits, and electronic control and monitoring systems. The company sells its products under the Holley, Holley EFI, APR, MSD, Flowmaster, Powerteq, Accel, and Simpson brands to retailers directly, as well as through distributors and online channel. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

