Ghost Price Hits $0.16 (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Over the last seven days, Ghost has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. Ghost has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $2,014.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000756 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004852 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,614.09 or 1.00072925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00129805 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost (CRYPTO:GHOST) is a coin. Ghost’s total supply is 19,772,493 coins. The official website for Ghost is www.ghostbymcafee.com . Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Ghost

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the exchanges listed above.

