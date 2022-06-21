FIO Protocol Price Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $23.86 million and $2.91 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000195 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000297 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000217 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 797,057,652 coins and its circulating supply is 593,876,030 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

