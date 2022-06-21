ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Price Reaches $0.0332 on Exchanges

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0332 or 0.00000162 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $194,428.56 and $1,144.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008194 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000309 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000410 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.