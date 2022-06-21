Emercoin Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges (EMC)

Emercoin (EMC) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 20th. Emercoin has a market capitalization of $833,440.16 and approximately $7,709.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0169 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emercoin has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00032752 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Emercoin Coin Profile

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 48,524,900 coins and its circulating supply is 49,455,614 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com . The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Emercoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

