Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Up 27.4% This Week

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $7,656.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Einsteinium alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00026572 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00257581 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,650,628 coins. The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Einsteinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Einsteinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.