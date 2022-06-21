Donut Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (DONUT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. Over the last week, Donut has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. Donut has a total market cap of $96,522.37 and $306.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Donut coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004890 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00108028 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 45.5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.38 or 0.00687159 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00090257 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.