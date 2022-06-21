CyberMiles (CMT) Price Up 13.7% Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and $58,396.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,503.03 or 0.99965367 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00026444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00258527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021336 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033136 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002447 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

